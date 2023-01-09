Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man died two days after being involved in a collision.

The incident took place on January 5, around 4.45pm, when a 76-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured after being in a collision with a Suzuki Celerio on Metheringham High Street.

Lincolnshire Police say that, following the collision, he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but sadly died on Saturday (January 7).

They added: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to view any dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.”

If you can help, contact police via 101 quoting incident 302 of January 5 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.