Pedestrian receives medical care after collision at crossing in Boston that led to road closure

A pedestrian received medical care after a collision at a crossing in Boston yesterday (Monday, January 8), Lincolnshire Police has said.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
The incident was reported to police shortly before 7.10pm.

It took place at a pedestrian crossing in Sleaford Road, near Rosebery Avenue, and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a woman in her 50s.

A spokesman for the police said the woman received medical care, but was not seriously injured.

The road was closed shortly after the collision and re-opened at 8.15pm.

Any witnesses that have not already spoken to the police are asked to email [email protected], quoting incident number 320 of January 8.