Pedestrian receives medical care after collision at crossing in Boston that led to road closure

A pedestrian received medical care after a collision at a crossing in Boston yesterday (Monday, January 8), Lincolnshire Police has said.

Lincolnshire Police news.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 7.10pm.

It took place at a pedestrian crossing in Sleaford Road, near Rosebery Avenue, and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a woman in her 50s.

A spokesman for the police said the woman received medical care, but was not seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road was closed shortly after the collision and re-opened at 8.15pm.