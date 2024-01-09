Pedestrian receives medical care after collision at crossing in Boston that led to road closure
A pedestrian received medical care after a collision at a crossing in Boston yesterday (Monday, January 8), Lincolnshire Police has said.
The incident was reported to police shortly before 7.10pm.
It took place at a pedestrian crossing in Sleaford Road, near Rosebery Avenue, and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a woman in her 50s.
A spokesman for the police said the woman received medical care, but was not seriously injured.
The road was closed shortly after the collision and re-opened at 8.15pm.
Any witnesses that have not already spoken to the police are asked to email [email protected], quoting incident number 320 of January 8.