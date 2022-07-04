Pedestrian seriously injured following collision with van in Ingoldmells

A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a road collision on the A52 in Ingoldmells at the weekend.

By Gemma Gadd
Monday, 4th July 2022, 9:47 am
Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

The incident, involving a man and a van, was reported to emergency services at 12.36pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van on Hurdman Way, Ingoldmells.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

A section of the A52 was closed for some time on Saturday while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101, and quoting the incident number 209 of July 2, or you can email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.

More on this story as we get it.

Read More

Read More
Two men arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in Skegness
Vauxhall