Lincolnshire Police.

The incident, involving a man and a van, was reported to emergency services at 12.36pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van on Hurdman Way, Ingoldmells.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

A section of the A52 was closed for some time on Saturday while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101, and quoting the incident number 209 of July 2, or you can email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.