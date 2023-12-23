The man was seriously injured in the collision on John Adams Way yesterday (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a male pedestrian was injured in a collision in Boston.

A force spokesperson explained: “We were called just before 6.15pm yesterday (Friday 22 December) following reports that a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Insignia had been in collision.

"The incident took place on the A16 John Adams Way at the junction of High Street and London Road.

"The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken straight to hospital for treatment, where he remains today.”