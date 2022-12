Emergency services had to rescue two people and their dogs from a car that ran off the road into a river near Billinghay yesterday morning (Saturday).

Firefighters in dry suits waded in to rescue occupants of a car that ran into the River Skirth at Billinghay.

A fire crew from Billinghay were called to the scene in the River Skirth, off Tattershall Road (A153) in the village at about 11.21am

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the crew members wore dry suits and threw lines out to rescue two adults and two dogs from the vehicle.

Advertisement