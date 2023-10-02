Register
Guests and staff had to be evacuated from the Butlins resort at Ingoldmells, near Skegness on Sunday after the discovery of an unidentified package.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Police got the call just after 2pm informing them of the package and as a precautionary safety measure, people were being evacuated from the location, on Roman Bank.

Fire crews and police were in attendance as a bomb disposal team was called in which later found it to be a false alarm and the package no longer deemed as suspicious.

Staff and visitors were then allowed to re-enter the site after 4pm.