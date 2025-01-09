10 Burns Night celebrations taking place across Lincolnshire
Some believe it is a love of Scotch that has resulted in the birthday of Scottish poet Rabbie Burns on January 25 being marked on both sides of the Border.
But in the dark days after Christmas, no-one can deny that experiencing the Scottish traditions of food, entertainment, and Scotch whisky, is a combination to warm the cockles of your heart.
It may come as no surprise, therefore, that there are a number of Burns Night events taking place across our titles in Lincolnshire.
Here a few that we found:
1 The Mayor of Sleaford is hosting his Charity Burns Night Celebration event at The Agra on Saturday, January 25.
Tickets include a delicious three-course meal and entertainment by The Band From County Hell. All money raised will go to the Mayor’s charities which are Evergreen and Rainbow Stars. For details visit sleaford.gov.uk
2 A Burns Night Ceilidh is being held at The Beonna in Main Road, Benington, Customers are invited to get dancing with 54 North Ceilidhs with caller. Book at the-beonna.arttickets.org.uk.
3 The Coronation Hall in Wainfleet is hosting Burns Night Haggis Supper and Ceilidh Band. Call 01754 481631 to book.
4 Kirkby Underwood Village Hall is hosting a Burns Night Supper, including shepherd’s pie, vegetables and haggis and for dessert, apple pie with custard or cream along with a “wee dram” of whisky for the toast. To book a ticket, contact Mick Birdsall on 07803 125744.
5 Fire burn and cauldron bubble is being held at The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant in Kirkby-La-Thorpe, Call 01529 300750.
6 A Scotting piper will welcome guests at the Burns Night Supper at the Woolpack Inn in Louth.
Call 01507 606568 to reserve your table.
7 A Burns Supper is also taking place at The Brown Cow at 133 Newmarket, Louth. Call 01507 605146.
8 There will be a piper at the Burns Night celebration at Mansion House in Upgate, Louth. Call 01507 611611 for details.
9 Ramsden Village Hall in Old Bolingbroke, is hosting a Burns Night supper with dancing, great company and laughing
To book visit colina1winchester.wixsite.com.
10 A Highland Piper has been booked for a four-course Scottish feast and some poetry and entertainment at Holme Hall Golf Club.
Email: [email protected] to book.
