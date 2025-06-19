10-day craft cider festival to be toast of Skegness pub
The festival at The Red Lion will feature a range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders.
Ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), and Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).
They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.
Manager of the pub in Lumley Road Abbey Gibb said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.
“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”
Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).
All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.
The festival takes place from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, July 6 inclusive.