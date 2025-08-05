10 events not to miss across Lincolnshire this August

Legbourne & Little Cawthorpe Scarecrow Trail takes place this August.

Summer holidays are in full swing with events for all the family taking place across Lincolnshire.

Here are our Top Ten picks for the rest of August:

August 14 – August 24

1. Legbourne & Little Cawthorpe Scarecrow Trail. This year’s theme is Literary.

August 15 – August 17

2. The Lumley Soul & Motown weekend, The Lumley, Lumley Square, Skegness, PE25 3QJ.

August 16

3. Jazz in the Gardens at Burghley House, Stamford. Spend a summer's afternoon in Burghley's Sculpture Garden listening to the swinging sounds of a local Dixieland jazz group

August 16

4. Lincoln Pride Festival, Tentercroft Street Carpark with a parade through Lincoln High Street.

August 16

5. Medieval Showcase, Park Gate, Boston, PE21 6RF, 10am to 4pm, August 17.

August 16

6. Summer fair, Winnies Community Lounge, Roman Bank, PE25 1Rj

August 17

7. Stourton Woods Summer Artisan Market, Stourton Woods, Baumber, LN9 5NL

August 19

8. Market Rasen Market, Market Place, LN8 3HL

August 20 – September 4

9. Sleaford-on-Sea – enjoy sand, sun and buckets of fun as the seaside is brought to Sleaford Market Place.

August 32 – August 25

10. Medieval Weekend at Tattershall Castle. Experience an action-packed medieval tournament over the August bank holiday weekend.