10 great things to do at Easter in Skegness area

There is an Easter trail in the beautiful istoric grounds of Gunby Hall, which also features a cafe in the courtyard.

School is out for the Easter holidays with lots of fun for all the family along the Lincolnshire coast.

Here are just five ideas to make sure everyone has a cracking time:

1 Easter Egg Hunt at Skegness Aquarium with Punch and Judy Show on Saturday 16 and 17. The Easter Bunny is also making an appearance.

2 Mania The Abba Tribute from the West End takes to the stage at the Embassy Theatre. on Saturday.

3 Meet Dora and Sir Gadabout on Good Friday and Easter Saturday at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

4 Family Fun at Skegness Raceway in Orby. Six kids go free. Visit www.skegway.info.

5 Easter Egg Trail adventure at Gunby Hall and Gardens. Visit the Facebook page for more details.

6 Be an Eggs-pert Egg Hunter at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Dickonhill Road, Friskney, Lincolnshire, PE22 8PP

7 Easter Bunny Bonanza at Hardy's Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 1LZ

8 Visit baby lambs at Wren Farm alongside delicious treats. Just off the A52 between Mumby and Hogsthorpe

9 Free fun from Visit Lincs Coast. Decorate the Coast for Easter. Download free sheets from Visit Lincs Coast website at www.visitlincscoast.co.uk, colour them in and post them in car, caravan, shop or home windows.