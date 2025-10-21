10 of the most haunted places to visit in Lincolnshire
The county is nicknamed "Bomber County," and the spirits of fallen airmen are frequently reported at former airbases.
Other specific haunted locations include Gainsborough Old Hall, Lincoln Castle, and Thorpe Hall.
If you are on the hunt for some spooky goings on this Halloween, we took a look at some of the locations considered the most haunted.
1 The Village Church Farm, Skegness
The Village Church Farm in Skegness, Lincolnshire, has a reputation for being haunted and was featured on the paranormal reality show Most Haunted. The site is an open-air museum consisting of historic buildings, including a 255-year-old farmhouse, and is the subject of numerous paranormal reports.
2 Revesby Abbey
This historic stately home is currently undergoing restoration and has a reputation for paranormal events.
It is a popular spot for paranormal investigators, with ghost hunting events available in its notorious basement.
3 Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby
The former RAF East Kirkby is reportedly haunted, with numerous ghost stories from its WWII past. Visitors and paranormal investigators have reported phenomena such as phantom footsteps, strange green lights, shadowy figures, and the distinct feeling of an unseen presence.
4 The Gliderdrome, Boston
This historic music venue has a reputation for paranormal activity. Some believe the building was constructed over a medieval burial ground.
Paranormal investigation teams exploring have recorded unusual phenomena in the dressing rooms, where countless musical acts performed during the 1960s and 1970s.
5 Gamekeeper's son, near Market Rasen
Legend speaks of a haunting by the ghost os gamekeeper’s son in woods near Market Rasen close to Panton Hall, A gamekeeper is believed to have accidentally shot and killed his young son while in the woods.
6 Louth Grammar School
Staff at Louth Grammar School are said to have heard babies crying near the old maternity wing. Nearby Skidbrooke Church has also gained a reputation as the "demon church" for paranormal activity.
7 Horncastle Roman Walls
The town's ancient Roman walls are considered a historic site and have been the subject of local legends and ghost stories over time.
8 Gainsborough Old Hall
This well-preserved medieval manor house was home to the Burgh family and later the Hickman family, and even hosted King Richard III.
It is haunted by the "Grey Lady," believed to be the daughter of the first Lord Burgh, who died of a broken heart after her father forbade her from eloping. Other phenomena include inexplicable noises and strange "witch marks" carved into the walls to ward off spirits.
9 Lincoln Castle and Prison
The castle has served as both a Norman fortress and a Victorian prison. Its brutal past includes public hangings and executions.
It is said that the spirits of executed prisoners and other restless souls still lurk around the castle walls and within the prison grounds.
10 Thornton Abbey
History: The ruins of this Augustinian abbey date back to the 14th century and hold grim tales of punishment and plague. A mass grave from the Black Death was discovered here. The ghost of an abbot named Thomas de Gretham is said to haunt the grounds. According to legend, he was walled up alive in a dungeon after being discovered practicing black magic.