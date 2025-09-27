10 places to visit around Lincolnshire on run-up to Halloween

Fear Island is back at Fantasy Island.

No sooner are the kids back to school but another half-term is just around the corner.

However, before we focus completely on a Halloween round-up, check out our list of 10 dates to put in your diary.

1 Lincoln Castle

With spooky trails and outdoor cinema screenings, Lincoln Castle is the perfect October hotspot. Watch out for Spooky Week: A themed activity trail will explore the grounds during the October half-term. Hocus Pocus (PG) is showing on October 25.

There’s outdoor cinema too with horror classics like Scream and The Nightmare Before Christmas with a dramatic castle backdrop.

2 Rand Farm Park, Market Rasen, October 24-31

Rand Farm offers a series of pumpkin-themed events throughout the month, catering to all ages. A pumpkin-themed festival for the whole family runs throughout October. There is also a night time Pumpkin Festival where you can toast marshmallows and enjoy live music under the stars.

3 Fear Island, Ingoldmells, October 17

Fantasy Island is once again turning up the fright with the launch of Fear Island. Watch out for the all-new Fear Island zone.

4 Doddington Hall & Gardens

Take in the autumn colors at this historic estate with a special focus on local wildlife. Discover the many different species of birds that call Lincolnshire home during the autumn and winter.

5 Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, October 27-31

For a mix of wildlife and Halloween fun, visit this animal sanctuary. Halloween is coming to LWP!: This family event features a pumpkin trail, witch dancing, potion making, and discounted kids' entry.

6 Elsham Hall, October 19–27

The grounds of Elsham Hall offer a unique and spooky animal experience for Halloween. Interact with creatures like spiders, insects, and snakes at this exhibition.

7 Normanby Hall Country Park, Sunday October 26, 11am to 5pm

This country park provides a great setting for Halloween-themed fun. The Spooktacular features family-friendly Halloween activities on the park grounds.

8. Lincoln Sausage Festival, October 11, 10am to 5pm

A must-do for foodies, this 21st annual festival celebrates the famous Lincolnshire sausage at an event featuring food and entertainment.

Lincoln Cathedral

For a different perspective of Lincoln, take one of these special tours. Climb to the top of the central tower for stunning panoramic views across Lincolnshire. You can also explore the cathedral's roof space to see the inner workings of the building.

10 West End Scarecrow Trail, Lincoln – October 28, 12 noon

This free, community-led event is a charming and family-friendly way to get into the autumnal spirit.

Scarecrow Trail: Admire creative scarecrow displays based on a "Storybook" theme in the front gardens of the West End community.