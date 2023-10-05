A Skegness charity shop is appealing for help to replenish its stock after reporting a slump in donations, whilst also putting out an urgent call for volunteers to join the team.

It seems the cost of living crisis and mild weather is causing residents to hold back on freshening up their autumn wardrobes, resulting in a desperate plea for donations of unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories to the Cats Protection shop in Lumley Road.

There are still plenty of bargains to be had, with popular brands such as Klass, Ben Sherman, Mango, Guess, Jacques Verts, Qui, Levi, French Connection, Vans and River Island to be found on the rails.

But currently there is not enough stock to keep offering customers something new.

Volunteers Craig Smith and Liz Harper with manageress Kerrie Mossop.

Shop manager Kerrie Mossop said: “We appreciate times are hard but we’d really welcome donations of clean second-hand goods to help us to keep going.

" People must have unwanted gifts or clothes that are taking up valuable cupboard space which would really help us out.

“The revenue the shop generates is used to supply essential cat rehoming services.

"Without this support, we would have to turn away many unwanted cats.”

Sadly, many cats are still given up or abandoned every day, placing a heavy burden on the charity’s services. Cats Protection has around 5,000 cats in its care at any one time across the country, all being looked after until loving new homes are found.

As well as needing stock, the shop is also issuing a plea for cat-lovers to join its friendly team of volunteers, who are essential to the day-to-day running of the shop.

Craig Smith has been volunteering at the shop for three years. He said: “I am a huge cat lover, and, having recently lost my wife and my cat, it has helped me with motivation, health problems and meeting new people. My experience of volunteering has done wonders for my mental health too.

"The volunteers and management have been amazing to work with.”