10 popular brands on sale at Skegness charity shop – but volunteers need more
and live on Freeview channel 276
It seems the cost of living crisis and mild weather is causing residents to hold back on freshening up their autumn wardrobes, resulting in a desperate plea for donations of unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories to the Cats Protection shop in Lumley Road.
There are still plenty of bargains to be had, with popular brands such as Klass, Ben Sherman, Mango, Guess, Jacques Verts, Qui, Levi, French Connection, Vans and River Island to be found on the rails.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But currently there is not enough stock to keep offering customers something new.
Shop manager Kerrie Mossop said: “We appreciate times are hard but we’d really welcome donations of clean second-hand goods to help us to keep going.
" People must have unwanted gifts or clothes that are taking up valuable cupboard space which would really help us out.
“The revenue the shop generates is used to supply essential cat rehoming services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Without this support, we would have to turn away many unwanted cats.”
Sadly, many cats are still given up or abandoned every day, placing a heavy burden on the charity’s services. Cats Protection has around 5,000 cats in its care at any one time across the country, all being looked after until loving new homes are found.
As well as needing stock, the shop is also issuing a plea for cat-lovers to join its friendly team of volunteers, who are essential to the day-to-day running of the shop.
Craig Smith has been volunteering at the shop for three years. He said: “I am a huge cat lover, and, having recently lost my wife and my cat, it has helped me with motivation, health problems and meeting new people. My experience of volunteering has done wonders for my mental health too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The volunteers and management have been amazing to work with.”
Shop opening hours are between 9am and 5pm. Anyone interested volunteering can call Kerrie or Wendy on 01754 767949 or email Skegness[email protected]