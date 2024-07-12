10 pubs in Skegness to watch the Euro 24 final between England and Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s coming home! Skegness is gearing up to watch England make history in the Euro 24 final.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pubs around town are screening the match between England and Spain, which kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 14.

The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, will be the 17th final of the UEFA European Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Spain’s fifth final but the first time the men's side have reached a final outside England – previous games on home turf were the 1966 World Cup final and 2021 Euro final at Wembley.

The moment England gor through to the Euro 24 final as watched at the Three Moneys in Skegness.

Spain are looking to win a record fourth title, while England are seeking to win the competition for the first time.

Our video shows the moment spectators watching the nail-biting semi-final with Netherlands at the Three Monkeys bar in Skegness saw England through to the final.

The bar on North Parade will be screening the semi-final in the sports bar and the ballroom.

Other places in Skegness where you can watch the match are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skegness Pier – It has its big screen on the deck and is showing the match as part of a day-long beach party. The fun begins at 12noon with live music from the Pier Beach Bar and family entertainment. The Euro final will be shown at 8pm at Playa on the Pier.

White Horse, Quora Retail Park, Skegness

Busters Fun Pub, The Hive, Grand Parade, Skegness.

Ship and Atlantic Bar, Castleton Boulevard, Skegness

The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness

Seaview Pub, North Parade, Skegness

The Lumley, Lumley Square, Skegness

Churchills Wine and Sports Bar, Algitha Road, Skegness

For those who prefer to stay at home and watch the match, it will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV 1, and also streamed live via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and apps, and ITVX’s website and app.

The BBC coverage on its main channel is scheduled to start at 7pm, an hour before kick off, while ITV’s offering will start half an hour earlier at 6.30pm.