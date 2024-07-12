10 pubs in Skegness to watch the Euro 24 final between England and Spain
Pubs around town are screening the match between England and Spain, which kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 14.
The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, will be the 17th final of the UEFA European Championship.
It is Spain’s fifth final but the first time the men's side have reached a final outside England – previous games on home turf were the 1966 World Cup final and 2021 Euro final at Wembley.
Spain are looking to win a record fourth title, while England are seeking to win the competition for the first time.
Our video shows the moment spectators watching the nail-biting semi-final with Netherlands at the Three Monkeys bar in Skegness saw England through to the final.
The bar on North Parade will be screening the semi-final in the sports bar and the ballroom.
Other places in Skegness where you can watch the match are:
- Skegness Pier – It has its big screen on the deck and is showing the match as part of a day-long beach party. The fun begins at 12noon with live music from the Pier Beach Bar and family entertainment. The Euro final will be shown at 8pm at Playa on the Pier.
- White Horse, Quora Retail Park, Skegness
- Busters Fun Pub, The Hive, Grand Parade, Skegness.
- Ship and Atlantic Bar, Castleton Boulevard, Skegness
- The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness
- Seaview Pub, North Parade, Skegness
- The Lumley, Lumley Square, Skegness
- Churchills Wine and Sports Bar, Algitha Road, Skegness
For those who prefer to stay at home and watch the match, it will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV 1, and also streamed live via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and apps, and ITVX’s website and app.
The BBC coverage on its main channel is scheduled to start at 7pm, an hour before kick off, while ITV’s offering will start half an hour earlier at 6.30pm.
