10 questions facing MP at tonight's Skegness Town Council meeting

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Toce is facing questions from Skegness Town Council.

A Skegness councillor wants to take the MP for Boston and Skegness around the resort blindfolded to see what challenges the visually impaired face on a daily basis.

This forms part of 10 questions facing Richard Tice when he takes the hot seat at the meeting of Skegness Town Council.

The questions are being asked as part of tonight’s full council agenda (Wednesday, October 1), which is open for members of the public to attend.

However, the public will not be able to put their own questions to him while the meeting is in process.

1 Wanting to blindfold the MP is Coun Richard Cunnington, who asks:

Will you as MP undertake a blind fold walk of our town centre to find out what challenges visually impaired people face when walking busy streets?

He also asks:

2 Would you as MP be willing to work with the relevant organisations and companies to implement a rail line between Boston and Spalding? How and when would you look to start exploring the above, are you willing to keep Skegness Town Council updated on this topic?

3 Are you as MP aware of any conversations within parliament of Skegness being included in the neighbourhood health centres, would you be willing to support Skegness in receiving a neighbourhood health centre and can you push for this in Skegness?

Questions from Coun Bob Walker

4 How can we encourage greater engagement between the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire and local councils such as Skegness Town Council?

5 Since your election what have you done to reduce the migrants that are in Skegness hotels for the last three years and how many meetings have you had with the Home Secretary and Home Office ministers on this subject.

6 Are you willing to help Lincolnshire County Council to stop Coaches from parking on Grand Parade and North Parade and make them only park in the coach park on Richmond Drive and behind the Tesco Store as it causes so many traffic problems.

Question from Cllr Dick Edginton

7 As a member of parliament for a coastal constituency I am sure you are aware of the everpresent risk of coastal flooding. I am told the Dutch regard flood defences as a national responsibility – do you think the British Government should adopt the same approach?

Question from Cllr Mark Anderson

8 What are you doing in lobbying the government and your Reform-led Lincolnshire County Council to invest in the Victorian infrastructure that we have in Skegness that has now led us to huge deprivation issues?

Questions from Cllr Dan Kirk (Deputy Mayor)

9 Birth rates are falling, and schools in Skegness already have many places not filled. Could you provide details of any parliamentary about this issue, their potential economic impact, and any proposed measures to support families?

10 It is reported that we are experiencing a mass exodus of the rich and super-rich from the UK,

and the top 1% pay around 28% of all income tax. Fiscal drag means ordinary workers and small businesses are paying more of what they earn. As our representative, what is your stance on this?

The meeting at the Tower Gardens Pavilion starts at 7pm. Also on the agenda is a question to the police from Coun M Anderson regarding the English flags across the town and whether there have been any arrests. He also asks if there has been a rise in hate crime following the protest march. A motion is also being put forward by Coun Mark Anderson that ‘Skegness Town Council asks that the Chief Executive and Chair of the United Lincolnshire Health Trust (ULHT) Board attend a meeting to discuss why ULHT Accident & Emergency and Skegness Urgent Treatment Centre is completely inappropriate for the needs of our residents in Skegness. The CQC has not given a good report on Acute Services in Boston Pilgrim Hospital for over a decade now.’