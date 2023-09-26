Register
100 cylists ride 100 miles to raise £32.5k for RNLI in Skegness

A group of over 100 dedicated cyclists from British Gypsum, who embarked on a challenging 100-mile journey from Barrow on Soar to Skegness, have raised £32,458.36 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).
By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Cheque presentation at British Gypsum in September.Cheque presentation at British Gypsum in September.
Cheque presentation at British Gypsum in September.

The riders, aptly named '100 miles with 100 Cyclists', battled torrential rain to generate support and donations for the RNLI station in Skegness

This brings the company's overall total over all of their cycling events to £254,724.50 raised for amazing causes.

RNLI Skegness say they are ‘blown away’ by the outcome as the station only expected £10,000.

Group outside Skegness Station after the cycle rideGroup outside Skegness Station after the cycle ride
Group outside Skegness Station after the cycle ride

A cheque presentation ceremony took place at the British Gypsum site, where the funds raised were handed over to the RNLI Skegness team.

“RNLI Skegness is incredibly proud to have been chosen as the charity partner by British Gypsum and the Multi Finishers for this remarkable fundraising event,” said Brad Johnson, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, RNLI Skegness. “ The funds raised will go a long way in helping us continue our vital lifesaving work."

