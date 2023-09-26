100 cylists ride 100 miles to raise £32.5k for RNLI in Skegness
The riders, aptly named '100 miles with 100 Cyclists', battled torrential rain to generate support and donations for the RNLI station in Skegness
This brings the company's overall total over all of their cycling events to £254,724.50 raised for amazing causes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RNLI Skegness say they are ‘blown away’ by the outcome as the station only expected £10,000.
A cheque presentation ceremony took place at the British Gypsum site, where the funds raised were handed over to the RNLI Skegness team.
“RNLI Skegness is incredibly proud to have been chosen as the charity partner by British Gypsum and the Multi Finishers for this remarkable fundraising event,” said Brad Johnson, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, RNLI Skegness. “ The funds raised will go a long way in helping us continue our vital lifesaving work."