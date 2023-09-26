A group of over 100 dedicated cyclists from British Gypsum, who embarked on a challenging 100-mile journey from Barrow on Soar to Skegness, have raised £32,458.36 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).

Cheque presentation at British Gypsum in September.

The riders, aptly named '100 miles with 100 Cyclists', battled torrential rain to generate support and donations for the RNLI station in Skegness

This brings the company's overall total over all of their cycling events to £254,724.50 raised for amazing causes.

RNLI Skegness say they are ‘blown away’ by the outcome as the station only expected £10,000.

Group outside Skegness Station after the cycle ride

A cheque presentation ceremony took place at the British Gypsum site, where the funds raised were handed over to the RNLI Skegness team.