Over £30,000 was raised when 78 cyclists – some who as children had enjoyed holidays in the resort thanks to the charity – set off from Derby on the annual SkegVegas100 ride to the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre.

The annual fundraiser to continue giving children in need aged six to 11 holidays at the seaside is in its 11th year, but the chairity has had a centre in Skegness for 133 yeatrs.

This year funds are being divided between the holiday centre and COSY, the Derby kids’ camp.

Before the start, rider Terry Willis honoured with a special award from Ian Morgan, The High Sheriff of Derbyshire, for taking part in the ride for 10 years. He rode the distance with his son Aaron raising £125,000.

When they arrived in Skegness, riders were greeted by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, the Mayor of Derby Alan Graves and centre manager Ali Byerley.

Ali said: “It was a phenonimal day for fundraising all round. The riders did so well, especially those who rode because they had stayed her as a child.”

Coun Findley commented: “It was an honour to represent Skegness in welcoming the 78 riders twho rode 100 miles from Derby to Skegness raising funds for children to come to Skegness on holiday.

"This valuable charitable organisation has been running since 1891 giving thousands of children a memorable holiday.

“Many of the riders that completed their ride we were able to share their experiences with facing various weather, a few mechanical challenges and physical challenges to complete the journey.

“It was mentioned numerous times that many local businesses have supported the children’s home in various ways over the years, which was lovely to hear and is was very much appreciated.”

Children are arriving every week until September, when the centre closes except for a Christmas holiday. Anyone who would like to support them should visit the website, www.dchc.org.uk/

1 . SKEGVEGAS100 RIDE Children enjoying a holiday in Skegness. Photo: Lincolnshire World

2 . SKEGVEGAS100 RIDE Terry Willis is honoured with a special award from Ian Morgan, The High Sheriff of Derbyshire. Photo: DMHC

3 . SKEGVEGAS100 RIDE Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Fidley and Sarah Staples with Mayor of Derby Coun Alan Graves and DCHC chairman Alan Grimadell. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . SKEGVEGAS100 RIDE Riders arriving in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson