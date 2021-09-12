100-year-old woman from Skegness still bowling them over

Mary is still bowling them over at 100.

Mary Clay recently celebrated her big birthday with friends and family - and a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Trevor and Jane Burnham.

Mary was born to a very large family and during the war she had a very dangerous job in a munitions factory rolling cordite at Ranskill.

After the war, she spent four years helping in a guest house in Skegness before returning to Nottinghamshire where she met her husband Jack in Creswell.

Mary celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

They had a small shop before retiring to Skegness in 1985 when they joined the Skegness Indoor Bowls Club, where Mary has been an active member ever since.

She has always led an active life and she and Jack enjoyed ballroom dancing and spent many happy holidays abroad. Sadly, Jack passed away suddenly while they were in Spain.

Mary is still a very independent lady and does not rely on anyone for help doing her own shopping, cleaning, cooking and gardening - even making her own jam from home grown strawberries.

When she isn’t gardening, she is often caught knitting - and any cardigan she wears you can guarantee she has knitted it herself.

Mary does like to go out for lunch and celebrated her 100th birthday with her bowling friends at a birthday lunch followed by champagne and cake. Family came from far and wide to take her out for a special meal at The Brackenbury Arms Hotel.