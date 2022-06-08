100th birthday celebrations for wartime RAF chef Madge

A family celebration

Madge Langley has been resident at NettletonManor in Moortown Road for the past six years and marked her centenary on Monday with family, staff, residents and friends.

Born on June 6 1922 at Stopehill Farm inMoortown, Madge grew up with her parents and five siblings.

Madge attended Holton le Moor School, before joining the Royal AIr Force in 1942.

Madge with her card from the Queen

She served during the Second World War as a chef and returned to Caistor in 1946.

Madge worked locally for many years.

One of her mostmemorable jobs was atCaistor Primary School, where she worked in the kitchen, providing school dinners.

Madge has a daughter, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who all wished her a very Happy 100th Birthday.

Madge’s daughterAshleigh said: “Mum was very much looking forward to receiving her Birthday card from the Queen andcelebrating the occasion with her family and friends.”

In 2020,there were an estimated 15,120 centenarians (people aged 100 years and over) in the UK, an increase of 18 per cent from 2019.