10th anniversary for Bearhugs Nursery

Pictured from left: Tina Simpson (finance manager), Sonia Elton (owner) and Sam Hoyes (early years specialist).

At the time the council made the decision to close this facility, saying it was making a loss.

Jobs would have been lost and several families would have been left without childcare for their young children.

Sonia stepped in as a business manager, and teamed up with Sam Hoyes, a qualified early years specialist, and together they took over the creche and turned it into Bearhugs Nursery.

Staff and children enjoyed a high tea party to celebrate the anniversary.

The nursery went from strength-to-strength, providing a home-from-home environment, nurturing young children from babies until they were ready to start primary school.

Starting in a Portacabin on the former Horncastle college site, they were soon full and moved across to one of the larger buildings on the same site.

Another year down the line they opened a second Bearhugs nursery in Tattershall, having invested in a building of their own.

When the college site was up for sale and the future of Bearhugs Horncastle was once again in the balance they managed to secure the funding to buy another building in Horncastle, Phoenix Lodge, just off South Street, which is where the business has remained for the last five-and-a-half years.

Sonia Elton pictured with some of the children at Bearhugs Nursery

This building was transformed from a family home set in a wonderful walled garden into a nursery school offering great facilities indoors and out, and just a stone’s throw from Horncastle town centre.

Sam left the company two years ago to pursue a career teaching early years education, and she and Sonia have remained firm friends after eight years working side by side running Bearhugs.

Sam now has her own young family who continue to attend the Tattershall setting.

Both settings have excellent managers and great staff teams who run the nurseries on a day to day basis.

Sonia has taken a step back to run her other long-term businesses as she was doing before stepping in to save Bearhugs 10 years ago.

Sonia said: “They are thriving little nurseries full of happy children and pro-active staff who really believe in the importance of getting early years education right.

“The home-from-home ethos that was so important to me and Sam 10 years ago is still very much in place, the settings are small and friendly with welcoming faces from the caring staff.

“I love to call in and see all the changes the staff have made and watch the excited expression on the children’s faces as they learn and discover new things.”

Bearhugs Nursery offer regular and funded places for children from six weeks old to going to school.

Both nurseries offer after school and holiday clubs.