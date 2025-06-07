'110 miles of pain': Intrepid riders head for coast to raise funds for special hospice

A group of riders are heading to the Lincolnshire coast to raise funds for their local hospice and offering support for families.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Banks, Andy Finn, David Blood, Alex Bagshaw, Leon Broadmore, Darren Laska and Mike Winter are taking part in a 110-mile challenge from Nuneaton to Skegness today (Saturday, June 7).

Michael Clare explained: “Every year a number of the lads participate in the St Giles spring ride, donating to the wonderful St Giles Hospice in Whittington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we thought of doing a route from Nuneaton to Skegness and aim to do this in a day which will be a fantastic achievement

Trevor Banks, Andy Finn, David Blood, Alex Bagshaw, Leon Broadmore, Darren Laska and Mike Winter are taking part in a 110-mile challenge from Nuneaton to Skegness.

“It is 110 miles of pain for an opportunity to provide for a special charity. Any support would be welcome.”.

St Giles Hospice is a registered charity founded in 1983 by the Reverend Paul Brothwell, originally to improve the care of local people dying with cancer. It now supports people in the community whose illnesses may not be curable, such as cancer, motor neurone disease, heart failure, MS and respiratory disease. It also offers support for families and helpers.

They riders plan to stop at The Barley Mow in Friskney around 2pm for refreshments before heading to Skegness.

To make a donation visit Team fundraising for St Giles Hospice at JustGiving.