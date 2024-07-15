Skegness Pier's showing of the Eoro 24 final was a much more family friendly affair.

It was a night Skegness dared to dream.

In scenes reminiscent of New Year’s Eve, punters draped in Union Flags poured into pubs around town, many which had put up large screens to capture every minute of the Euro 24 final in Berlin between England and Spain.

But victory for England was not meant to be, in spite of predictions from Mrs Puff, Skegness Aquarium’s puffer fish.

As fans flooded into the streets after the match, some in tears, the real winners of the night were the pubs showing the match.

Football fans watching the game on the big screen at the Ship Inn and Atlantic Bar in Skegness.

Claire Myszczyszyn, of the Three Monkeys, where there was queuing down the street, said: “It’s been fantastic. The atmosphere has been amazing and there’s been no trouble.”

At Skegness Pier, it was a much more family friendy event. Darren Croft, manager at Skegness Pier, said: “We’ve shown all the games on our big screen on the deck.

"There’s been a real buzz here – lots of families enjoying the games.”

Lincolnshire Police said around 118 incidents were reported to them after the match – more than they would expect on New Year’s Eve.

The Three Monkeys was so packed some fans queuing outside had to find another venue.

However, there were no major issues.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Incident Commander for the Euros, said: “We had around 118 incidents reported to us between 9.30pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday morning. This is more than we would expect to receive on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m happy to report though, while there were a few disturbances at some venues, in general we had no major issues.

“I believe we have had less trouble than the last Euros and I’d like to say thank you to everyone who enjoyed themselves and did so peacefully.

“It’s coming home next time!”

See the Skegness Standard Facebook page for live videos from the night.