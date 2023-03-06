140,000 illegal cigarettes seized during raids at Gainsborough shops and homes

A total of 140,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized following raids on three stores and a residential property in Gainsborough.

Searches of the premises were carried out as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led, multi-agency operation, involving officers from West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police.

Kim Enderby, senior licensing and community safety officer for West Lindsey District Council, said the raids were carried out on Tuesday, February 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “All agencies involved had received intelligence that these stores were involved in the sale of illicit cigarettes.

A total of 140,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized following raids on three stores and a residential property in Gainsborough

"The three stores were raided simultaneously, whilst local police officers from Gainsborough also executed a search warrant at the residential address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Seizures of illegal cigarettes were made from all three of the retail stores with a further quantity being seized from the house.

"Over 140,000 illegal cigarettes were seized, which will have a real impact on the individuals behind this activity.

"Further investigations are ongoing by all the organisations involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “The council’s aim is to make the district a safe and vibrant place to live, work and socialise.

"One of the ways to support legitimate businesses is by targeting those involved in criminal activity.

“Shops selling dangerous and illegal products contribute nothing to the local community or economy and this sort of activity will be met head on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Agencies working together, sharing information, pooling resources and skills, means we can make the maximum impact on days like this.”

Sergeant Amy Brigginshaw from Lincolnshire Police said: “During this operation we seized a large quantity of these goods, preventing them from hitting the streets in West Lindsey.