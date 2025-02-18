A Rubik's cube is one of the most popular toy for boys and girls of the 80s, guaranteed to provide hours of fun, or should that be hours of frustration.A Rubik's cube is one of the most popular toy for boys and girls of the 80s, guaranteed to provide hours of fun, or should that be hours of frustration.
15 brilliant toys from the 1980s that will make anyone aged 37 to 47 feel instantly nostalgic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Toys were a bit simpler back in the 1980s.

We didn’t have tablets, we didn’t have X-boxes, AI, modern technology – and we certainly couldn’t game with our friends.

Children of the day had to make much more use of the magic world of imagination to get their thrills. I remember sitting in a cardboard box with a plastic steering wheel stuck to the wall. I certainly clocked up some great miles back then.

In fact, if you ask anyone who grew up in that era they are pretty certain to tell you just how brilliant simplicity was.

Here we take a look at just some of the toys that boys and girls of the 80’s will have had in their toy cupboards.

Tell us your favourite toys of that era and why. Join the debate via our social media channels.

1. Barbie doll

2. Rubik's cube

3. He-Man

4. She-Ra: Princess of Power action figures.

