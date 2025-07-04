15 photographs from Boston Bike Night 2025

Boston Bike Night once again brought a vast array of wheeled wonders to the town centre.

The long-running event almost disappeared from the town’s events calendar last year.

In November 2023, the previous organisers revealed that year the 2023 event – the 25th Boston Bike Night – would be their last. Operating costs, they said, had become ‘too high’.

In January, 2024, though, it was announced a new team had taken on the showcase, saving it for 2024.

Here is a selection of photographs from the 2025 event …

1 . Boston Bike Night 2025 The scene in Market Place, Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Boston Bike Night 2025 Jovita Raulinaviciute and Darrel Harman, of Great Yarmouth. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Boston Bike Night 2025 Pictured (from left) Weronika, Eryk, five, Karina, Sylwia, Hannah, eight, Karolina, Anna and Dawid, six, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography