15 photographs from Boston Bike Night 2025

Boston Bike Night once again brought a vast array of wheeled wonders to the town centre.
The long-running event almost disappeared from the town’s events calendar last year.
In November 2023, the previous organisers revealed that year the 2023 event – the 25th Boston Bike Night – would be their last. Operating costs, they said, had become ‘too high’.
In January, 2024, though, it was announced a new team had taken on the showcase, saving it for 2024.
Here is a selection of photographs from the 2025 event …
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.