15 photographs from Boston Bike Night 2025

By David Seymour
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 14:23 BST
A popular, annual bike bonanza returned to Boston yesterday (Thursday, July 3).

Boston Bike Night once again brought a vast array of wheeled wonders to the town centre.

The long-running event almost disappeared from the town’s events calendar last year.

In November 2023, the previous organisers revealed that year the 2023 event – the 25th Boston Bike Night – would be their last. Operating costs, they said, had become ‘too high’.

In January, 2024, though, it was announced a new team had taken on the showcase, saving it for 2024.

Here is a selection of photographs from the 2025 event …

The scene in Market Place, Boston.

1. Boston Bike Night 2025

The scene in Market Place, Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Jovita Raulinaviciute and Darrel Harman, of Great Yarmouth.

2. Boston Bike Night 2025

Jovita Raulinaviciute and Darrel Harman, of Great Yarmouth. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Pictured (from left) Weronika, Eryk, five, Karina, Sylwia, Hannah, eight, Karolina, Anna and Dawid, six, of Boston.

3. Boston Bike Night 2025

Pictured (from left) Weronika, Eryk, five, Karina, Sylwia, Hannah, eight, Karolina, Anna and Dawid, six, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

David Bird, of Market Rasen, and Louise Hebden, of Horncastle.

4. Boston Bike Night 2025

David Bird, of Market Rasen, and Louise Hebden, of Horncastle. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice