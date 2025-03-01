15 real ales at beer festival in Skegness

The Red Lion in Skegness is hosting a 12-day beer festival.

A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at a Skegness Wetherspoon pub during its 12-day beer festival.

The Red Lion in Lumley Road will host the festival from Wednesday, March 5 to Sunday, March 16

Overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA. The beers on sale in the festival have not previously been available at the pub.

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

The international beers are Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Abbey Gibb said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previouly available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.