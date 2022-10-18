The plants were reported to police officers following a visit to the address by a property management company at around 10am on Wednesday, October 12.

On arrival, officers located the fully cultivated plants and identified a supply of electricity which had been bypassed.

This was later made safe by the power company.

Around 150 fully-grown cannabis plants were found at a property in Tennyson Street, Gainsborough

Specialist search teams and forensics staff have remained on scene while the plants were safely removed and the building searched and secured and further evidence gathered.

Other enquiries including house to house and a number of other avenues of investigation, are also being followed.

The investigation is continuing, and Lincolnshire Police are now keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could help them with their enquiries.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch.

You can call 101, quoting incident 100 of October 12, email [email protected] putting ‘incident 100 of 12 October’ in the subject line or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Also call the police if you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation.

It's important to report all crimes to the police.