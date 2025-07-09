16 photos from Wrangle Show 2025

The Wrangle Show – in its current format – dates back almost 50 years, having been revived to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

However, Wrangle has been holding a village show on-and-off since the late 1800s.

This year’s event included an array of attractions, including a dog show, children’s rides, heavy horses, classic cars, pony rides, live entertainment, a falconry display, a flower and vegetable show, and a spectacular stunt display from Moto Stunts International.

Secretary of the Wrangle Show Committee Kimberley Lewis said: “Overall we were very pleased with how the day went. All the acts were incredible and the stall holders were friendly with great products.

“We had a superb turnout for the flower show in the marquee and continue to be impressed by the local talent. Already looking forward to next year!”

1 . Wrangle Show 2025 Moto Stunts International putting on a spectacular display in the Main Arena. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Wrangle Show 2025 Keira Gilman, of Spalding, walking Otto the alpaca. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Wrangle Show 2025 Judith Lee, of Gipsey Bridge, and Ffeena Lee-Gibbons, nine, of Wrangle. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . Wrangle Show 2025 Linda and Barry Holden, of Brothertoft, with their 1937 Austin 10 Pick-up. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography