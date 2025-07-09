16 photos from Wrangle Show 2025

The Wrangle Show – in its current format – dates back almost 50 years, having been revived to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.
However, Wrangle has been holding a village show on-and-off since the late 1800s.
This year’s event included an array of attractions, including a dog show, children’s rides, heavy horses, classic cars, pony rides, live entertainment, a falconry display, a flower and vegetable show, and a spectacular stunt display from Moto Stunts International.
Secretary of the Wrangle Show Committee Kimberley Lewis said: “Overall we were very pleased with how the day went. All the acts were incredible and the stall holders were friendly with great products.
“We had a superb turnout for the flower show in the marquee and continue to be impressed by the local talent. Already looking forward to next year!”
