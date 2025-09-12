16 ways to enjoy historic sites on Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days
The annual festival provides the public with free access to thousands of historic buildings and events across the country, with .
Featured events
Date: Saturday, September 13
1 Hard Hat Tour of Greyfriars, Lincoln: Explore Greyfriars, the only remaining building of England's oldest medieval friary. This tour is part of Heritage Lincolnshire's ongoing project to preserve the structure.
2 Heritage Open Days at Gunby Hall: Enjoy free admission to the National Trust's Gunby Hall and its extensive gardens.
3 Victorian Blacksmith Demonstration, Sleaford Visit the Navigation House Visitor Centre to see a traditional blacksmith demonstration.
4 Heritage Open Days at Grimsby Town Hall: Take a tour of the Victorian-era Town Hall, including the restored Assembly and Banqueting rooms. You can also explore the Time Trap Museum, which is housed in the former prison cells.
5 St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Kirton in Holland, Main Road, Kirton, Boston: opens on various dates.
6 St Helena’s Church, Leverton, Main road A52, Boston. Pre-booking not required
7 St Helena’s Church Heritage weekend: Architecture structure and features. Archive records (registers from Lincoln archives) Refreshments available for all dietary needs. Only donations will be accepted.
8 Boston Cultural Quarter: Explore more than 800 years of history and architecture in the Boston Historic Market Town
from 10am to 3pm with tours throughout the day.
9 Ingram Memorial in front of Boston Stump: Explore a box full of treasures, artifacts, and curious objects collected from across the area at Ingram Memorial in front of Boston Stump from 10am to 3pm
10 Blenkin Memorial Hall, 1 Wormgate, Boston (on Saturday 13th and Saturday 20th September). 1000 Faces community-led art project from 10am to 1pm.
.Date: Sunday, September 14
11 Bricks in Gainsborough: Join a talk on the use of bricks in the town's architecture, followed by a guided walking tour of Gainsborough's historic brick buildings and the Old Hall.
Date: Thursday, September 18
12 St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Kirton in Holland, Main Road, Kirton, Boston: Dame Sarah Swift Heritage Talk from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Date: Saturday, September 20
13 Boston’s Many Georgian Buildings – Fish Hill, Market Place from 2pm to 4pm.
14 The Beonna At All Saints Heritage Day: Main Road, Benington, Boston, from 10am to 1pm.
15 Explore Boston’s Historic Victorian Cemetery: Marion Road, Boston, with tours at 10.30am and 1.30pm.
Date: Wednesday, September 24
16 Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway: Celebrate 200 years of rail travel with behind-the-scenes access to the engine sheds and opportunities to learn about local railway history.
- For more details visit https://lincscvp.org.uk/boston-heritage-open-days