16 ways to enjoy historic sites on Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days

Historic properties across the county are offering free access from this weekend as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days.

The annual festival provides the public with free access to thousands of historic buildings and events across the country, with .

Featured events

Date: Saturday, September 13

Gunby Hall, Lincolnshire.

1 Hard Hat Tour of Greyfriars, Lincoln: Explore Greyfriars, the only remaining building of England's oldest medieval friary. This tour is part of Heritage Lincolnshire's ongoing project to preserve the structure.

2 Heritage Open Days at Gunby Hall: Enjoy free admission to the National Trust's Gunby Hall and its extensive gardens.

3 Victorian Blacksmith Demonstration, Sleaford Visit the Navigation House Visitor Centre to see a traditional blacksmith demonstration.

4 Heritage Open Days at Grimsby Town Hall: Take a tour of the Victorian-era Town Hall, including the restored Assembly and Banqueting rooms. You can also explore the Time Trap Museum, which is housed in the former prison cells.

5 St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Kirton in Holland, Main Road, Kirton, Boston: opens on various dates.

6 St Helena’s Church, Leverton, Main road A52, Boston. Pre-booking not required

7 St Helena’s Church Heritage weekend: Architecture structure and features. Archive records (registers from Lincoln archives) Refreshments available for all dietary needs. Only donations will be accepted.

8 Boston Cultural Quarter: Explore more than 800 years of history and architecture in the Boston Historic Market Town

from 10am to 3pm with tours throughout the day.

9 Ingram Memorial in front of Boston Stump: Explore a box full of treasures, artifacts, and curious objects collected from across the area at Ingram Memorial in front of Boston Stump from 10am to 3pm

10 Blenkin Memorial Hall, 1 Wormgate, Boston (on Saturday 13th and Saturday 20th September). 1000 Faces community-led art project from 10am to 1pm.

.Date: Sunday, September 14

11 Bricks in Gainsborough: Join a talk on the use of bricks in the town's architecture, followed by a guided walking tour of Gainsborough's historic brick buildings and the Old Hall.

Date: Thursday, September 18

12 St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Kirton in Holland, Main Road, Kirton, Boston: Dame Sarah Swift Heritage Talk from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Date: Saturday, September 20

13 Boston’s Many Georgian Buildings – Fish Hill, Market Place from 2pm to 4pm.

14 The Beonna At All Saints Heritage Day: Main Road, Benington, Boston, from 10am to 1pm.

15 Explore Boston’s Historic Victorian Cemetery: Marion Road, Boston, with tours at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Date: Wednesday, September 24

16 Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway: Celebrate 200 years of rail travel with behind-the-scenes access to the engine sheds and opportunities to learn about local railway history.

For more details visit https://lincscvp.org.uk/boston-heritage-open-days