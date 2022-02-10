17-acre stretch of Ingoldmells beach goes on market for cool £50k

A stretch of Ingoldmells beach is on the market for £50k.

The beach has been put on the market by Simon Adderley, who has owned it for about 15 years.

It is one of about 30 privately owned beaches in the UK and already there has been interest from more than 750 people, including around 250 'serious buyers; and the National Trust.

Mr Adderley, 57, from Sutton-on-Sea, said he has loved owning his own beach beach but from the enjoying nature aspect than the business opportunity.

He said: "We bought Joe's Beach Bar and the attractions there but have since sold the pub and parts of the foreshore.

"There are a lot of people who are passionate about beaches and we want to give someone an opportunity to own one."

The beach is maintained as part of National Sea Defences, however rubbish is not collected by East Lindsey District Council and has to be disposed of privately.

"The Environment Agency maintains it as part of National Sea Defences and beach renourishment is part of that scheme," Mr Adderley said.

"I loved owning a beach. It's been a real pleasure."