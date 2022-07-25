17 family events for your diary this summer near Skegness

The popular annual event takes place on next month and raises vital funds for the charity which has helped countless animals since first opening in 1989.
As well as heavy horses, the centre is home to goats, pigs, birds of prey and llamas – many of whom with tragic backgrounds or were turned down by other charities.
Next month’s event will feature medieval displays, aerial acrobatic displays, fire performers and equestrian vaulting.There will also be popular horse and pony grooming will be available and some animal handling too.
A variety of stalls will feature gifts and trinkets and refreshments will also be available in the cafe and from the barbecue.
The event takes place on Sunday, August 28, from 11am - 15:00pm.Entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children.Other events to put on your diary include:.July 30 - Mablethorpe Illuminations Day
July 31 - Sutton on Sea Carnival Parade
August 6-7 - Chapel St Leonards Carnival
August 7 - Poppies on the Prom, Mablethorpe
August 13 - Bands on the Bank, Wainfleet
August 14 - Skegness Carnival
August 17 - Skegness 999 Day
August 18 - Spilsby Picnic in the Park, Ancaster Avenue Recreation Ground
August 20-27 - Skegness EBF National Bowls Championships
August 24 - Furlongs Festival, Sutton on Sea
August 27-28 - Chapel St Leonards Summer Fair and Music Festival
September 1-4 - Skegness Continental Market
September 3 - Wainfleet Bike Night
September 10-11 - Mablethorpe Music Mix-up Weekend
September 17 - Mablethorpe Carnival
November 5-6 - Skegness AMCA Beach Race