17 family events for your diary this summer near Skegness

A medieval tournament is taking place at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre next month.

The popular annual event takes place on next month and raises vital funds for the charity which has helped countless animals since first opening in 1989.

As well as heavy horses, the centre is home to goats, pigs, birds of prey and llamas – many of whom with tragic backgrounds or were turned down by other charities.

Next month’s event will feature medieval displays, aerial acrobatic displays, fire performers and equestrian vaulting.There will also be popular horse and pony grooming will be available and some animal handling too.

A variety of stalls will feature gifts and trinkets and refreshments will also be available in the cafe and from the barbecue.

