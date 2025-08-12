18 jobs created at new Chopstix store at Butlin’s in Skegness

Chopstix welcomed its first customers in time for the busy summer holidays.

An award-winning Asian food brand has opened a ‘small box’ concept store at Butlin’s in Skegness – creating 18 full-time jobs.

The jobs have been created to deliver high quality food and an excellent guest experience and include manager, commis chef and front of house team member positions.

Team members will work across different departments at the resort, earning £13.21 per hour. They will also work as part of the front of house team at the new food destination and support the accommodation cleaning team on Mondays and Fridays.

Open from lunch to late at night, the new food destination is located close to the popular entertainment venue, Reds.

It offers a huge variety of great value, quality meal choices, from plant-based and low-calorie dishes to meal deals and family bundles, adding to the range of food options already available at the resort, including Papa Johns and Burger King.

The food store is the first new opening at the Skegness resort in 2025.

Andrew Leivers, Resort Director at Butlin’s Skegness, said: “After the huge success of Chopstix at the Bognor Regis and Minehead resorts, we’re delighted to have opened a new food destination in Skegness, just in time for summer. Guests on our family and Big Weekender breaks now have even more options for great value and quality food with plenty of Asian-inspired flavours. There’s something for everyone, whether guests are looking to refuel during a jam-packed day or treating themselves to a late-night snack.

“The investment in Chopstix at the resort is not only important for our guests, offering more exciting food choices during their stay, but this new opening has also created 18 new jobs at the resort.”

To find out more about careers at Butlin’s, please visit: jobs.butlins.com/skegness