192-mile charity trek in memory of friend who died of cancer

A Lincolnshire urgent care assistant is embarking on a 192-mile charity walk in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

Richard Harrison, who works for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), is taking on the Wainwright’s Coast to Coast walk from the Irish Sea at St Bees to the North Sea at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Based at the Boston station, Richard of Burgh le Marsh is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), aiming to split his £3,000 target equally. He’s already raised more than £2,000.

He and a friend set off on Friday, April 25, hiking for two weeks and averaging 15 miles a day – carrying all their kit and picking up supplies along the way.

Approaching 50, Richard is no stranger to endurance challenges. As an ex-soldier who served in the Royal Anglian Regiment, he is used to long treks carrying heavy equipment. He and his hiking companion, who is also a former soldier, have tackled other long-distance routes together, including the Cumbria Way and the Dales Way – both around 80 miles each.

This challenge, however, is deeply personal as Richard is walking in memory of his friend Carly, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 38 and sadly passed away before turning 40, leaving behind two children.

Richard said: “That’s why the fundraising page is called ‘Team Carly’. While she was alive, her partner and a mutual friend completed the Macmillan Mighty Hike and raised £6,800. I wanted to continue that effort and give something back.”

Since then, Richard – who has also served 11 years for the Coastguard and Skegness RNLI Lifeboat – has been unstoppable, organising charity walks, car washes and other events. So far, he’s raised an amazing £15,000 in total.

He’s also passionate about supporting the LNAA, having seen firsthand how crucial the service is.

Richard added: “Working alongside the air ambulance, I understand how important that asset is in saving lives.”

Now, with preparations nearly complete, Richard is ready for the challenge:

He concluded: “It’s going to be tough, but I know why I’m doing it. Every step will be worth it.”

To support Richard and donate, visit Team Carly’s Wainright Coast to Coast Hike GiveWheel page here.