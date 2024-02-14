Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reopening of the Wetherspoons establishment has now been confirmed as Tuesday, February 27.

Customers can get a first glimpse of the work carried out during the two months the pub has been closed as early as 8am

The redevelopment work has included expansion into former betting shop premises, which was part of the original hotel built in 1881, to increase the customer area in the pub.

The Red Lion in Skegness is reopening on February 27 after a £1.3million expansion.

It has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area - including a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bar, new bespoke carpet, new lighting and furniture- as well as upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

Having been managed by Abbey Gibb since 2014, the pub on the corner of Roman Bank and Lumley Road was first opened as a Wetherspoon in July 1997.

She said: “The £1.3 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Skegness itself.

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 22 new jobs in the town.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Red Lion and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look, larger pub.”

The Red Lion pub will be open from 8am until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day.