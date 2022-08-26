36th annual tour set to rock roof off Embassy Theatre in Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

That’ll Be The Day comes to the Embassy Theatre on Friday, September 2.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences are invited on a journey through the years featuring rock from the 50s to pop in the 80s.

The show includes comedy sketches, impersonations, brilliant vocals and superb musicianship and is promised to be a feel good experience.