5 things to do at Easter in Skegness area

Here are just five ideas to make sure everyone has a cracking time:
1 Easter Egg Train at Skegness Aquarium with Punch and Judy Show on Saturday 16 and 17. The Easter Bunny is also making an appearance.
2 Mania The Abba Tribute from the West End takes to the stage at the Embassy Theatre. on Saturday.
3 Meet Dora and Sir Gadabout on Good Friday and Easter Saturday at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
4 Family Fun at Skegness Raceway in Orby. Six kids go free. Visit www.skegway.info.
5 Easter trail adventure at Gunby Hall and Gardens. Visit the Facebook page for more details.
There is also some free fun from Visit Lincs Coast. Decorate the Coast for Easter. Download free sheets from Visit Lincs Coast website at www.visitlincscoast.co.uk, colour them in and post them in car, caravan, shop or home windows.