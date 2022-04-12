5 things to do at Easter in Skegness area

There is an Easter trail in the beautiful istoric grounds of Gunby Hall, which also features a cafe in the courtyard.

Here are just five ideas to make sure everyone has a cracking time:

1 Easter Egg Train at Skegness Aquarium with Punch and Judy Show on Saturday 16 and 17. The Easter Bunny is also making an appearance.

2 Mania The Abba Tribute from the West End takes to the stage at the Embassy Theatre. on Saturday.

3 Meet Dora and Sir Gadabout on Good Friday and Easter Saturday at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

4 Family Fun at Skegness Raceway in Orby. Six kids go free. Visit www.skegway.info.

5 Easter trail adventure at Gunby Hall and Gardens. Visit the Facebook page for more details.