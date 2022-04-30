30 April – May 1 – Skegness Scooter Weekender, The Suncastle and Savoy Hotel, with ride-out along seafront at 3pm on Saturday.

30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 5k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.

Skegness Scooter Rallly has roared back into town for the bank Holiday weekend.

30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.

30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm

1 May – The Sunday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.

1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.

1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

3 May – Coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.