5 things to do this Bank Holiday in Skegness

Skegness looks like it’s going to have another great Bank Holiday. Here’s just a few ideas:

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 7:44 am

30 April – May 1 – Skegness Scooter Weekender, The Suncastle and Savoy Hotel, with ride-out along seafront at 3pm on Saturday.

30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.

30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 5k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.

Skegness Scooter Rallly has roared back into town for the bank Holiday weekend.

30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.

30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm

1 May – The Sunday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.

1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.

1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

3 May – Coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.

6 May – Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.

