30 April – May 1 – Skegness Scooter Weekender, The Suncastle and Savoy Hotel, with ride-out along seafront at 3pm on Saturday.
30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.
30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 5k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.
30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.
30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm
1 May – The Sunday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.
1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.
1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
3 May – Coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.
6 May – Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.