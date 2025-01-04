5 things to look forward to along the Lincolnshire coast in 2025

Starbucks is set to open in Skegness in the spring with Travelodge in the summer.

2025 arrived in Skegness with a bang for the brave souls who turned out to welcome in the New Year in spite of weather warnings.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual pubs and clubs put on fancy dress events in a bid to help revellers escape worries about the cost of living for at least few hours.

A smaller than usual display of fireworks was also put on by the Hive nightclub so as not to disappoint the revellers who kept up tradition by gathering around the Clock Tower at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite all the gloomy national economic news, the Connected Coast team says there is a lot to be excited about in 2025.

Lincolnshire World spoke to Chris Baron, chair of Connected Coast, who shared five projects they believe will help turn the fortunes of Skegness around. Chris commented: “The confidence of these national brands in Skegness will no doubt attract other investors to look again at the opportunities in our area.”

1 April will see the completion of the first part of Railway station refurbishment.

2 The reopening of the Embassy Theatre following its refurbishment, including the creation of the first "Culture House" in the UK, is also sheduled for April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 September will see the opening of Connected Coast’s flagship project, the new Learning Campus on Wainfleet Road, which will offer easily accessible vocational skills training in a purpose built campus for the first time on our coast.

4 Starbucks is set to open along South Parade in the spring. The new Travelodge hotel whch is part of the same complex including Starbucks, opens this summer.

5 Further down the coast we will also see the opening of the ‘Seaview Colonnades’, the National Trust development at Sandilands and the Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe, a UK exemplar for care in coastal communities.

For more information about these and other projects, visit www.connectedcoast.co.uk.