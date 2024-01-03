50 new jobs created as Butlin’s announces opening of new village in Skegness

Butlin’s is creating 50 new jobs for the 2024 season with the opening of 128 brand-new premium lodges in Skegness.

The new Premium Lodges at Butlin's in Skegness are creating 50 new jobs at the resort.

The £12million accommodation project will be available to guests on family breaks and Big Weekenders and will create a variety of different roles at the resort.

There will be a mix of full and part time vacancies suitable for different levels of experience. Roles include Village Manager, Team Leaders, Gardeners, Maintenance Team and Cleaners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maple Walk will also recruit additional Resort Safety Team and Welcome Hosts to service the new village.

Inside one of the new Premium Lodges at Butlin's in Skegness.

Welcoming guests in time for May half term, the new lodges will be situated in the brand-new Maple Walk village. The lodges will be less than five-minutes from the heart of the main Skegness resort where guests have full access to the entertainment venues, facilities, activities on offer and new SKYPARK playground that opened last year. The village will feature a new play area and each lodge will sleep a maximum of six guests.

Alongside the opening of Maple Walk, there will be entertainment venue upgrades across resort. This continued investment follows an amazing 2023 where Butlin’s SKYPARK and a new-look fairground both opened at Skegness.

Jeremy Fletcher, Butlin’s Skegness Resort Director, said: “2024 is going to be an incredible year at Butlin’s Skegness. Following an amazing 2023 where we opened Butlin’s SKYPARK and our new-look fairground, this year see’s the launch of our brand-new premium lodges and the Maple Walk village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re proud to be a key employer for the region and with the opening of Maple Walk we’ll be creating 50 new jobs. This gives anyone looking for a change this year the chance to be part of something brand-new and the opportunity to start a career with us at a really exciting time.”

Butlin’s SKYPARK and a new-look fairground were new for 2023.

Family holidays in 2024 start from £59 on a Showtime Term Time Midweek break. On all Butlin’s family breaks the price includes accommodation, live shows and headline names, access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, soft play and playgrounds including SKYPARK. There’s an extra 10% of all 2024 family breaks* so to book a 2024 family break visit www.butlins.com.

Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, start from £69pp with up to 30% off* all 2024 Big Weekender breaks. New headliners next year include Max George from The Wanted and Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq on Back To The 2000s. Claire Richards will be headlining selected 90s Reloaded breaks and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt presents Don’t Cha Disco on selected Replay breaks. These new live acts will join the likes of Peter Andre, Wet Wet Wet, Soul II Soul, Tony Hadley, Boyzlife, Scouting For Girls, Blue, So Solid Crew and many more performing on different Big Weekenders in 2024.

Butlin’s say there is so much included in the price on a Big Weekender, including accommodation, access to all live music venues to see the headline acts, new daytime activities, pool parties, silent discos, comedy and loads more.