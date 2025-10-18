Last night (Friday) special guests were treated to a first glimpse of what to expect from this year’s attractions celebrating Halloween – and it didn’t disappoint.

Amongst the large crowd of families who survived the night of frights was local photographer Barry Robinson.

"I have never been to anything like this and I have to say it was fantastic,” he commented. “I really didn’t know what to expect but all the attractions were brilliantly staged and certainly had my family screaming on more than one occasion.

"Everyone involved deserves congratulations and if you love Halloween you need to get down there.”

A brand new attraction, a new Fear Island zone location in the park, free live entertainment and a frighteningly fantastic firework display on October 25 are all set to leave you shaking in your boots – if you dare!

Here is what to expect:

Phantoms of Psycho Mansion

A séance gone terribly wrong has banished the former residents and unleashed a family of silly spooks and restless souls of the house’s tragic past, and now they roam the halls, eager for visitors.

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Mild Scare Factor

High Scare Factor Attractions

9 Circles

This year, Fear Island invites you to descend into 9 Circles. Inspired by the deepest pits of the underworld, you’ll brave nine terrifying levels of hell, each more twisted and tormenting than the last. But there’s one thing you must remember—though you walk through the shadows alone, the darkness keeps its own company…

This is not an experience for the faint of heart. Those with heart conditions, the young, or the easily terrified should stay far away.

Enter at your own risk!

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Snap

New for this year, within a place, inside a room, there sits a man encased in gloom,

He heard a cry and all went black, Up came the axe and his mind went… SNAP

Step right up… if you dare.

The curtain rises on a show spiralling into chaos, where the laughter has twisted into something far more sinister. A clown, consumed by madness, teeters on the edge of reality—his world unravelling before your eyes. What’s real? What’s illusion?

There’s only one way out… but will you make it? Or will you become part of the act… forever?

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted

The Ravenous

Journey into the depths of a secluded cabin and uncover the dark and disturbing secrets of a family consumed by an insatiable hunger. Escape the clutches of the family as they insist on having you for dinner.

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Family Friendy

Spooky Toucan Tours

Perfect for families, Spooky Toucan Tours is a frightfully fun Halloween adventure that everyone can enjoy. Get ready to venture back into the haunted temple and see if you can unravel the Mystery of the Mummy!

DR GRIMM SIDE SHOW OF FEAR

Step into the dark and twisted world of Dr. Grimm’s Side Show of Fear, a macabre Victorian spectacle where the strange, the sinister, and the supernatural collide. This outdoor stage production delivers a gripping blend of eerie performances, grotesque curiosities, and high-energy frights, immersing audiences in an experience straight out of a twisted 19th-century nightmare.

Showtimes: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm Location: Fear Island Zone Stage

Pirates Of Fear Island Bay

Sing-a-long and set sail for a family adventure! Join the silly, spooky Pirates Of Fear Island Bay for a panto style show with a haunting twist!

Showtimes: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Fear Island opens to the public from today (Saturday). The attraction runs on 18-19 Oct / 22-26 Oct / 29 Oct – 2nd Nov.

To book tickets visit https://sales.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/package/Fear%20Island%20Packages

1 . Fear Island A breathtaking flame throwing display at Fear Island. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Fear Island VIP guests were given a tour of all the attractions. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Fear Island Crowds of families who turned out for the VIP night. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Fear Island Psycho Mansion once again delivered the frights. Photo: Barry Robinson