Proposals for the 600 homes plan in Spilsby will feature a range of two, three and four bedroom properties.

Gleeson Homes, which boasts affordable high-quality properties, will feature a range of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Delivered together with award-winning local developer, Cyden Homes, the development is expected to deliver an array of Public Open Space (POS) allowing for a nature zone, outdoor walking trail and play area.

Full planning permission for a new medical centre has already been granted on the site, which will be progressed alongside the development.

As part of its Community Matters social engagement programme, Gleeson also has plans in place to complete safety improvements to roads and footpaths around Spilsby Town Centre, as well as contributions towards local education and sports facilities.

This represents an important project for Gleeson as the Group continues to extend its presence across the North and Midlands of England in its mission to provide high-quality affordable homes to those that need them most in the areas where they are needed most.

With Lincolnshire identified as a key growth region for Gleeson Homes, the Company looks forward to continuing to develop its offering, including its recently refreshed elevations and branding, as it continues to execute its medium-term target of 3,000 completions per annum.

Mark Knight, Chief Executive of Gleeson Homes, commented: “We are delighted to have secured a site of this scale, being our largest ever in Lincolnshire, and one of the highest unit developments in Gleeson’s history.

“This is a great site, overlooking the stunning Lincolnshire Wolds scenery with fantastic access to the local town and nearby coastline.

“I would like to thank the team for their hard work on this, and ultimately ensuring we can deliver high-quality affordable housing for the local community. This is a significant site for Gleeson, and a sign of things to come as we continue to deliver on the strategic initiatives set out at our 2023 Capital Markets Day.”

James Hagerup, Sales Director of Cyden Homes commented: “As the area’s premier regional builder, we are looking forward to working with Gleeson Homes to help deliver high quality new homes in Spilsby.