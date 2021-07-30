72 holes, 16-plus hours, 50,000 steps – marathon effort by Sleaford-area golfers for charity

The foursome from Horbling Hackers at the start of their fundraiser.

The foursome took on the challenge at Boston West Golf Club on Tuesday, starting at 5.30am.

They would go on to play through temperatures of 28°C to finish at 10.15pm, playing by the light of the moon.

The effort – which involved 50,000 steps – has so far raised £1,330 through online donations. Added to this, though, is a £500 sum from the Liverpool Victoria insurance company and Gift Aid.

The team consisted of: Dan McCormack, from Horbling; James Morris, from Horbling; Ben Saxton-Brett, from London, but who has family in Horbling; and Steve Walker (captain), from Horbling (pictured above, from left)

The group belong to the Horbling Hackers Golf Society and play at Boston West Golf Club.

Steve thanked all those who helped make the event a success: Boston West Golf Club’s Sophie Hunter and Donna Brass; PP Motor Group, of Lincoln, which supplied the tops, featuring the Macmillan Cancer Support and team logos; Fisher Motor Factors, of Lincoln, which supplied the golf balls; and the Boston branch of Tesco, which supplied food and drink to keep the group going.

Steve also thanked his team for agreeing to complete the challenge with him and making it: ‘more enjoyable with jokes, motivation and great team moral’.

He added: “We are broken after this, with blisters, pulled muscles, insect bites and sun tan lines, but would I do it again? Yes, but not this year.”