80-bed Travelodge and drive-thru Starbucks could be coming to Skegness

A plan for an 80-bed Travelodge hotel and drive-thru Starbucks has been submitted to ELDC.

The Burney Group has submitted the plans for the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade, Skegness.

This confirms long-standing rumours regarding the crazy golf course which has been closed since 2018.

ELDC say the proposals will transform a site that is located yards from Skegness Aquarium and in close proximity to the sea front.

In January, Travelodge confirmed to our newspaper they were continuing to search for a suitable site.

Last year, the UK's largest independent hotel chain opened its first hotel just a few miles away in Boston - one of 17 built across the country. The new 56-bed hotel on Scott Drive in the new Quadrant development created 15 jobs and rooms were on offer from just £29 to attract visitors to the historic market town.

The Skegness Travelodge hotel will feature a bar/restaurant on the fifth storey that will “provide panoramic views of the beach and coastline”.

Travelodge estimate that their guests will spend over £2.6m per annum in the Skegness and broader Lincolnshire economy.

Alongside the hotel, a drive-thru Starbucks is proposed that will provide indoor and outdoor seating for customers.

A total of 88 car parking spaces will be provided on the site, alongside new electric car charging points.

When the hotel and coffee shop are open, over 30 new jobs will be created in Skegness.

A website has been created that provides more information about the proposals and is available at www.southparadeproposals.co.uk.

Daren Burney, Managing Director of the Burney Group, said: “I am delighted that we have submitted plans for a new Travelodge and Starbucks at South Parade, Skegness, representing an investment of £7m in the town.

“Both companies have long wanted a presence in Skegness and the former crazy golf course site is perfect for them.

"They will trade exceptionally well at this location, creating over 30 jobs when they are open.