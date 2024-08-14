999 Day: Fun with Skegness firefighters ahead of station's open day
As some youngsters clamoured to sit in the fire engines on display, Edward Overton jumped at the chance to try on the gear worn by the Skegnes Fire and Rescue crew.
He had been learning some fire safety at St Peter and St Paul CE Primary School in Burgh le Marsh which he attents and eagerly showed the ‘stop, drop and roll’ advice leaflet he had been given.
"I’d sort of like to be a firefighter when I grow up,” he admitted. After the inspirational week he has had watching our athletes we can believe it!
If he needs any help making his mind up he has a second chance to get up, close and personal with Lincolnshire Fire andRescue at the Skegness Fire Station open day in Churchill Avenue.
During the day there will be demonstrations from fire crews, fire dogs fire cadets and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).
There will also be a vintage fire engine display, games and refreshments.
Crew manager Dan Taylor said: “It’s going to be a great day for all the family and we would love to see everyone.”
The open daystarts at 10am until 4pm.
