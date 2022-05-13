Rotary Memory Walk

The walk will take place on Sunday (May 15), starting at the Hallington end of Hubbards Hills.

Participants are required to meet there for registration at 1.30pm, and the walk will begin at 2pm, following a two-and-a-half mile route.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route is wheelchair friendly with members of the Rotary Club of Louth providing marshals along the route.

The memory walk will see participants head through Hubbards Hills and proceed along Westgate Fields towards St James Church and up to the pedestrian crossing beyond Mercer Row.

The route then heads up past Wetherspoons, turning left onto Kidgate and then off Aswell Street at the Horse Steps, before proceeding down Church Street towards Monk’s Dyke Road, before heading into Wood Lane and finishing back at Meridian Leisure Centre, where refreshments will be available.

Participants on the walk are asked to make a suggested donation of £5 per adult and £2 per child.

All participants are requested to wear a face mask at registration, and then observe social distancing on the walk unless you are members of the same household.