'A beautiful moment of togetherness and remembrance': Skegness 2025 poppy display takes shape

‘'A beautiful moment of togetherness and remembrance' is how the installation of the new 2025 Remembrance display in Skegness has been described.

Skegness Royal British Legion volunteers arrived on the site of the new Community Project – the Altitude 44 highwire – around 8am this morning (Saturday) for the installation of what it is believed will be the UK’s largest poppy display.

After 10 months of attaching 80,000 poppies to the nets, members of the Skegness Royal British Legion and their volunteers are supporting Lincolnshire Fire and Resue in attaching the nets to the 21-metre tall high wire.

Amongst the onlookers was local photographer John Byford, who commented: “Altitude 44, Skegness - where community spirit soars!

A war horse created by the students of Skegness Academy.

Earlier today, a war horse covered in hundreds of purple poppies was also unveiled

The war horse has been created by the students of Skegness Academy – and is just part of what is truly a memorable day.

Special guests and volunteers involved in the project are now arrving in the Memorial Gardens, where the public will get the first glimpse of this year’s tribute to the fallen and those who continue to serve.

The war horse is put in place in Compass Gardens.

The new poppy display features more than double last year’s total of 37,082 surrounding the iconic Clock Tower – and is set to establish a new Guinness World Record..

Once again it has attracted global interest, with poppies being sent from as far afield as Monaco, including a delivery from the Chaplain to His Majesty the King.

Highlights of the unveiling ceremony which is die to start at 1pm include the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band: Regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils; a powerful Living Timeline, featuring a young serving soldier, a Chelsea Pensioner, Falklands veterans, Lincolnshire’s last remaining WWII Burma Star veteran, Fred Conway (aged 100); Skegness Academy War Horse.

Guests including Mark Atkinson, Director General, RBl; John Thornhill MBE, RBL Trustee and former National Parade Marshal; The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire; and 99-year-old Eve Lister, whose handmade poppy was shown to King Charles earlier this year.

The war horse in place with the Clock Tower poppy display in the background.

Event highlights are:

Live performance by the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band

Regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils

A powerful Living Timeline, featuring:

A young serving soldier

A Chelsea Pensioner

Falklands veterans

Lincolnshire’s last remaining WWII Burma Star veteran, Fred Conway (aged 100)

Visitors will also get to see the 37,000 poppy display, which was installed at the Clock Tower last night. See our live feed on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.