A new broadcasting group’s plans to bring a ‘radio revolution’ to the area have been given the green light.

Dylan Taylor, left, and Tristan Cullen, right, directors of the new East Lincolnshire Broadcasting CIC.

East Lincolnshire Broadcasting CIC (ELBC) was formed last year to create a network of DAB radio stations across Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland.

It has been created by four men from the Boston area, who all work at the town’s Endeavour FM radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, they excitedly announced their application for an Small Scale DAB Multiplex radio licence from Ofcom has been successful. The licence is one which allows commercial, community and specialist radio to broadcast on terrestrial digital radio in a small geographical area.

The area of east Lincolnshire that the radio team hope to broadcast to.

The plans were reported by the Standard last year, when ELBC directors said the new broadcasting station would bring “a radio revolution to this part of Lincolnshire.”

Dylan Taylor, director of ELBC, said his team were ‘thrilled’ with Ofcom’s decision adding: “This is massive game-changer for the area.

"I’m beyond excited to be a part of a new project that will bring long-awaited new opportunities to Boston and other areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are eagerly anticipating the launch of our new digital radio stations, as they will offer a genuine variety of choices for listeners across East Lincolnshire. Moreover, this presents enormous opportunities for young individuals to get involved."

ELBC says listeners throughout the region will soon have access to: “an array of brand new commercial, community, and pop-up digital radio stations tailored to their specific tastes”

The team at ELBC, which includes Dylan Taylor, Tristan Cullen, Kevin Lockyer, and Mick Taylor, say they are now “committed to diligently fulfilling all necessary requirements” as they work towards a successful launch.

They added: “The granting of this licence presents an opportunity for businesses to engage with new target markets through affordable advertising, while also creating substantial prospects within the education sector and for the youth of East Lincolnshire.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dylan confirmed the team have no plans to leave Endeavour FM, with ELBC working ‘alongside it’.

Details on the official launch, will be announced in the coming months.