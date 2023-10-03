This year’s Saxilby Waterfront Festival had an incredible turnout as it welcomed more than 3,000 people to the annual event.

There was lots of activities, entertainment and stalls for the visitors to enjoy at the Saxilby Waterfront Festival

The festival was held on Saturday, September 24, and saw an increase of at least 1,000 more visitors than last year.

This year’s festival was postponed from June as Saxilby’s footbridge over the Fossdyke Canal was due to be removed, refurbished and repainted before the originally scheduled date, however this has been delayed.

A spokesman from Saxilby Parish Council said: “We’d like to say thank you to the volunteers who gave up their time for free to organise and run the festival.

“Planning for the festival began in November 2022 and a small but dedicated team has worked alongside the parish council, and the council’s office staff, to make the festival a success.

“Without them there would have been no festival, and we thank them for their efforts.

“We’re really pleased to have been able to work in partnership with so many different groups and people to help deliver this event and we hope all of you who attended throughout the day had a great day and really enjoyed it.”

There was plnety of exciting things to entertain the visitors including live music acts such as Lincoln Rock Choir, multi-instrumentaliste Rick Arnold, Josh Shaw with his acoustic guitar, a traditional African drumming workshop and Luke Robinson, a professional musician who covers songs spanning a number of genres such as indie, rock, pop, country and much from the 1950’s right up until the present day.

There was also boat trips along the Fossdyke canal and horse and carriage trips around the village and Saxilby Scouts, Cubs and Beavers were rafting and kayaking along the canal while Lincoln District Angling Association provided Fishing Taster sessions and the local karate dojo will provide a demonstration.