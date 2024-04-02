A ‘Hoppy’ Easter at Wildlife Park!
Wolds Wildlife Park began their season with a Easter fun day on Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, with youngsters coming along to enjoy plenty of seasonal treats.
As well as a visit from the Easter bunny, families were able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the park, decorate Easter bonnets for a competition, and have their faces painted.
On Bank Holiday Monday, there was also a visit from the Silver Lions Ukelele band who performed in the park’s teepee.
Coming up this week on Wednesday (April 10), the park will see a visit from Captain Fantastic’s magic show at 1pm which is a free show for all guests to the park.
Wolds Wildlife Park is now open for the season, from 10am to 5pm seven days a week.
To book online, visit the new website at https://www.woldswildlife.co.uk/