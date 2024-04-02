A ‘Hoppy’ Easter at Wildlife Park!

​Youngsters had a ‘cracking’ time over the Easter weekend at Horncastle’s wildlife park.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Evie and Daniel get their faces painted at Wolds Wildlife Park's Easter fun day. Photos: Mick FoxEvie and Daniel get their faces painted at Wolds Wildlife Park's Easter fun day. Photos: Mick Fox
Evie and Daniel get their faces painted at Wolds Wildlife Park's Easter fun day. Photos: Mick Fox

​Wolds Wildlife Park began their season with a Easter fun day on Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, with youngsters coming along to enjoy plenty of seasonal treats.

As well as a visit from the Easter bunny, families were able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the park, decorate Easter bonnets for a competition, and have their faces painted.

On Bank Holiday Monday, there was also a visit from the Silver Lions Ukelele band who performed in the park’s teepee.

Harvey, 4, enjoys the Easter activities.Harvey, 4, enjoys the Easter activities.
Harvey, 4, enjoys the Easter activities.

Coming up this week on Wednesday (April 10), the park will see a visit from Captain Fantastic’s magic show at 1pm which is a free show for all guests to the park.

Wolds Wildlife Park is now open for the season, from 10am to 5pm seven days a week.

To book online, visit the new website at https://www.woldswildlife.co.uk/

