'A huge thank you' - Boston woman raises thousands for charity with 10th marathon

A Boston woman has raised thousands of pounds for a Lincolnshire charity after completing her 10th marathon, having got into running to manage her osteoporosis.

Tammy Studholme reached the milestone last month as a participant in the 2025 London Marathon.

Adding her 10 marathons together, the distance covered would stretch from Boston to Glasgow (as the crow flies).

All of Tammy’s marathons have been run in support of a good cause.

The latest was done in aid of Go For It!, a newly launched charity that aims to support lonely and vulnerable people in Lincolnshire, with a focus on the elderly.

She said: “The day was absolutely incredible — full of energy, excitement, and a lot of pain!”

“The weather was warmer than expected, and the course was as tough as ever, but knowing I was running for Go For It! made all the difference.”

At the time of writing, more than £3,000 had been pledged on Tammy’s JustGiving page.

She said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s donated and supported me along the way.

“The generosity from our community has been overwhelming.”

Tammy – who works as managing director at Boston-based business DCI – ran her first marathon in 2015, raising funds for the NSPCC.

“At the time, we (DCI) were doing a lot of fundraising for them, and I was given the opportunity to take part. That’s really when I started running properly — though I’d dabbled a bit as a teenager at school, it had been a long time.”

“Years ago, I went through cancer treatment which damaged the nerve endings in my legs, and I now live with osteoporosis,” she continued. “I’ve read that running can help maintain joint and bone strength, so in a way, that’s how I got into it — trying to keep my legs going and stay active despite the challenges.”

Tammy said that over time, running has become ‘more than just exercise’ for her.

“I’ve found real inspiration in reading about others who’ve run through adversity,” she said. “It’s taught me that while you’re able to keep going, you should. As I get older, it gets more painful and more difficult — but strangely, that makes it more rewarding. A bit of personal pain feels worth it when I know I’m helping raise money for great causes.

“What really keeps me going, though, is the incredible support I’ve had over the years. The employees and suppliers of DCI have been amazing along with my family and friends — their encouragement means the world and gives me the drive to keep moving forward. I hope to keep running, and raising money, for as long as I can.”